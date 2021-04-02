2 more arrested in 484 crore GST billing scam in Ludhiana

Two more persons were arrested on Thursday in the ₹484 crore Goods and Services Tax (GST) billing scam that was unearthed in Ludhiana recently.

The accused were identified as Gurtej Singh and Sagar, proprietors of two of the 19 firms involved in the fake invoicing racket run by Baljinder Singh alias Bunty, a Khanna resident, who was arrested along with his aide Vishal Singh earlier.

GST commissionerate officials said Gurtej Singh and Sagar confessed that there was no actual business activity in their firms which they had opened at the behest of Baljinder, who did bogus billing to the tune of ₹484 crore through 19 companies in lieu of money.

Gurtej, the proprietor of RK Fabrics, along with Baljinder availed fake ITC (input tax credit) of ₹3.51 crore and passed ₹2.06 crore through bogus invoices of ₹33.48 crore, the officials claimed. Sagar, the proprietor of SD Fabric, along with Baljinder availed fake ITC of ₹2.11 crore and passed on ₹2.11 crore through bogus invoicing of ₹24.46 crore, they added.

2 arrested in similar cases

The GST commissionerate also arrested Amanpreet Singh, the proprietor of Har Kiya Oil Corporation, for availing fraudulent ITC of ₹2.2 crore without actual movement of goods or supporting invoices.

Amanpreet confessed that he floated the firm at the behest of Daljit Singh, the proprietor of Kaacha Dhan Oil Products, who availed fraudulent ITC of ₹7.96 crore through three bogus firms, they claimed.

In another case, Vishal Kumar Singla was arrested for allegedly floating 32 bogus firms operated by Gurbax Lal, alias Happy Nagpal. The accused allegedly availed fake ITC of ₹65 crore, the officials said. Nagpal’s two accomplices Rajinder Singh and Sandeep Puri were arrested on February 5.

Nagpal was involved in issuance of fake invoices amounting to ₹38.67 crore and fraudulently availing ITC of ₹6.58 crore through five bogus firms.