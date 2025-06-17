2 more held in HDFC bank robbery case

Two more miscreants have been arrested in the case involving robbery at HDFC bank branch at Phagwara’s Rehana Jatttan village. Two more miscreants have been arrested in the case involving robbery at HDFC bank branch at Phagwara’s Rehana Jatttan village. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

On May 31, in a broad daylight armed robbery, three masked miscreants robbed cash from the HDFC Bank branch situated at Rihanna-Jattan village situated on Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road in Kapurthala district.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kapurthala, Gaurav Toora has said that in connection with the bank robbery at Rehana Jattan in Phagwara, three accused have been apprehended so far, and ₹28.67 lakh of looted money have been recovered.

During a press conference held today, SSP stated that two accused involved in the incident were nabbed from Mathura, in Uttar Pradesh. A Verna car, an Innova, two 32-bore pistols, two live cartridges, and ₹28.67 lakh of looted cash have been recovered till now.

On June 7, Gurmindar Singh was arrested and ₹13.10 lakhs of looted money, one .32-bore pistol, and two live rounds were recovered.

“Upon further interrogation, Navjot Singh of Kahalwa village and Jorawar Singh Sodhi Dhaliwal Qadian of Jalandhar were arrested.

“Navjot and Jorawar were apprehended from Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) along with an Innova Crysta (registration number PB 08 FB 0039), and ₹2.02 lakh of cash was recovered from them. During investigation, the Verna car used in the robbery (unregistered), ₹13.55 lakh cash, and one .32-bore pistol were also recovered,” SSP Toora said.