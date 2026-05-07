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2 RTA officials held for taking 1 lakh bribe in Rohtak

The arrested duo has been identified as motor vehicle inspector Rakesh Rana and assistant secretary Manish Madan.

Published on: May 07, 2026 05:30 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
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Haryana Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested two officials, including a motor vehicle inspector of the regional transport authority (RTA) in Rohtak, while accepting a bribe of 1 lakh from a local transporter on Tuesday evening.

Representational image.

The arrested duo has been identified as motor vehicle inspector Rakesh Rana and assistant secretary Manish Madan.

Vigilance and anti-corruption bureau Rohtak range superintendent of police (SP), Vijay Singh Jakhar, said that a transporter filed a complaint that the two officials met him at the RTA when he had gone there to clear a challan issued against one of his vehicles.

According to the complainant, who has not been named, the duo asked the transporter about the total number of vehicles plying in the district and sought a bribe.

“The transporter, who has around 150 buses and trucks plying on the road, further said that the RTO officials threatened that they will continue to impose challans on his vehicles until he strikes a deal and pays the bribe amount per month,” the SP said.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 2 RTA officials held for taking 1 lakh bribe in Rohtak
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 2 RTA officials held for taking 1 lakh bribe in Rohtak
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