2 RTA officials held for taking 1 lakh bribe in Rohtak

Haryana Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested two officials, including a motor vehicle inspector of the regional transport authority (RTA) in Rohtak, while accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh from a local transporter on Tuesday evening.

Representational image.

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The arrested duo has been identified as motor vehicle inspector Rakesh Rana and assistant secretary Manish Madan.

Vigilance and anti-corruption bureau Rohtak range superintendent of police (SP), Vijay Singh Jakhar, said that a transporter filed a complaint that the two officials met him at the RTA when he had gone there to clear a challan issued against one of his vehicles.

According to the complainant, who has not been named, the duo asked the transporter about the total number of vehicles plying in the district and sought a bribe.

“The transporter, who has around 150 buses and trucks plying on the road, further said that the RTO officials threatened that they will continue to impose challans on his vehicles until he strikes a deal and pays the bribe amount per month,” the SP said.

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{{^usCountry}} The SP said that the transporter agreed to pay ₹8.5 lakh per month and had already paid a bribe of ₹5.5 lakh. “Following the complaint, the two officials were caught red-handed while accepting ₹1 lakh in bribe on Tuesday evening,” the SP added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SP said that the transporter agreed to pay ₹8.5 lakh per month and had already paid a bribe of ₹5.5 lakh. “Following the complaint, the two officials were caught red-handed while accepting ₹1 lakh in bribe on Tuesday evening,” the SP added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials, privy to the case, said that Madan had been arrested in 2021 in a bribery case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials, privy to the case, said that Madan had been arrested in 2021 in a bribery case. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The two officials have been booked under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and will be produced before a court on Wednesday,” the probe agency added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The two officials have been booked under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and will be produced before a court on Wednesday,” the probe agency added. {{/usCountry}}

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