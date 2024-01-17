close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 RTO employees killed in Fazilka road mishap

2 RTO employees killed in Fazilka road mishap

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Jan 18, 2024 05:20 AM IST

The driver while trying to save the three-wheeler lost control of the vehicle and it rammed into a roadside tree causing the death of Baldev and Desh Raj while Gagandeep and Sandeep sustained critical injuries and were admitted to the civil hospital, Fazilka. Two employees of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) died while three others sustained injuries in a road mishap in Fazilka on Wednesday evening.

Two employees of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) died while three others sustained injuries in a road mishap in Fazilka on Wednesday evening.

Two employees of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) died while three others sustained injuries in a road mishap in Fazilka on Wednesday evening. (HT Photo)
Two employees of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) died while three others sustained injuries in a road mishap in Fazilka on Wednesday evening. (HT Photo)

As per information, four RTO employees, Gagandeep, Sandeep Kumar, driver Baldev Singh and Desh Raj, were going in a car on a checking duty.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

When they reached near Mandi Lakdhuka, about 18 km from Fazilka on the Fazilka-Ferozepur road, a three-wheeler came in front of their vehicle.

The driver while trying to save the three-wheeler lost control of the vehicle and it rammed into a roadside tree causing the death of Baldev and Desh Raj while Gagandeep and Sandeep sustained critical injuries and were admitted to the civil hospital, Fazilka.

The three-wheeler driver, Darshan Singh, also got injuries and was admitted to the hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On