2 RTO employees killed in Fazilka road mishap
The driver while trying to save the three-wheeler lost control of the vehicle and it rammed into a roadside tree causing the death of Baldev and Desh Raj while Gagandeep and Sandeep sustained critical injuries and were admitted to the civil hospital, Fazilka. Two employees of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) died while three others sustained injuries in a road mishap in Fazilka on Wednesday evening.
As per information, four RTO employees, Gagandeep, Sandeep Kumar, driver Baldev Singh and Desh Raj, were going in a car on a checking duty.
When they reached near Mandi Lakdhuka, about 18 km from Fazilka on the Fazilka-Ferozepur road, a three-wheeler came in front of their vehicle.
The driver while trying to save the three-wheeler lost control of the vehicle and it rammed into a roadside tree causing the death of Baldev and Desh Raj while Gagandeep and Sandeep sustained critical injuries and were admitted to the civil hospital, Fazilka.
The three-wheeler driver, Darshan Singh, also got injuries and was admitted to the hospital.