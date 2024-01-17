2 RTO employees killed in Fazilka road mishap

Two employees of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) died while three others sustained injuries in a road mishap in Fazilka on Wednesday evening. Two employees of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) died while three others sustained injuries in a road mishap in Fazilka on Wednesday evening. (HT Photo)

As per information, four RTO employees, Gagandeep, Sandeep Kumar, driver Baldev Singh and Desh Raj, were going in a car on a checking duty.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

When they reached near Mandi Lakdhuka, about 18 km from Fazilka on the Fazilka-Ferozepur road, a three-wheeler came in front of their vehicle.

The driver while trying to save the three-wheeler lost control of the vehicle and it rammed into a roadside tree causing the death of Baldev and Desh Raj while Gagandeep and Sandeep sustained critical injuries and were admitted to the civil hospital, Fazilka.

The three-wheeler driver, Darshan Singh, also got injuries and was admitted to the hospital.