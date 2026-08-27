2 students drown in Pabbar river, bodies recovered

The bodies of two students who drowned while bathing in the Pabbar river in Rohru subdivision have been recovered through the joint efforts of locals, the NDRF, the police, and the administration on Wednesday.

The bodies of two students who drowned while bathing in the Pabbar river in Rohru subdivision have been recovered through the joint efforts of locals, the NDRF, the police, and the administration on Wednesday. (Representational image)

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Sub-divisional magistrate (Civil) Rohru, Dharmesh Ramautra, said on Wednesday that a 16-year-old boy from Karasa village in Rohru and a 16-year-old resident of Banoti village in Rohru had gone to bathe in the Pabbar river. While doing so, both ventured into deep water and drowned.

Both the teenagers were studying at Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Rohru.

The district administration said that the mishap occurred on Tuesday evening when both boys decided to go for a swim in the river while returning home from school. The boys entered the river and started bathing. However, they soon ventured into deep waters and were washed away. The police, along with a team of the district administration, rushed to the spot after being alerted by locals about the incident. The team found the clothes and shoes of the boys on the riverbank. A search and rescue operation was then launched to trace the boys. The search operation was halted during the night but resumed early Wednesday morning.

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{{^usCountry}} The SDM said teams from the administration and police initiated relief and rescue operations. The NDRF team also assisted in the rescue efforts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SDM said teams from the administration and police initiated relief and rescue operations. The NDRF team also assisted in the rescue efforts. {{/usCountry}}

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The SDM said during the operation, Mangat Ram Dogra, a resident of Kotdu (Karasa), retrieved the body of the first student from the Pabbar river, while the body of the second student was recovered with the assistance of the NDRF team.

The SDM added that the administration has provided immediate relief to the families of both deceased in accordance with the rules. He assured that the administration would extend all possible assistance and support to the affected families.