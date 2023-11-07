close_game
2 wanted in Jandiala killings nabbed from Goa

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Nov 07, 2023 06:48 AM IST

Police sources have identified the accused as Gurnam Singh of Amritsar and Amrit Kewal Singh of Tarn Taran.

The Amritsar-rural district police in a joint operation with the Goa police have arrested two persons wanted in the recent Jandiala Guru killings from a slum in south Goa.

A senior police official, who wished not to be identified, said, “Both the arrested accused were wanted in the recent Jandiala Guru killings. Our team is bringing them to Amritsar from Goa. Further detail will be shared after their preliminary questioning.”

Sources said both the arrested accused are the associates of gangster Harpreet Singh alias Happy Jatt, who has been facing around 15 criminal cases, including murders and drug smuggling using drones from across the border.

The Goa police’s crime branch, along with a special cell of the Amritsar rural police, arrested the accused who were hiding in a slum in Zuarinagar, near Vasco town, on Sunday night, said sources.

Two persons were shot dead by unidentified persons on October 29 near Udham Singh Chowk of Jandiala Guru town near Amritsar city. The deceased were identified as Amritpal Singh, alias Sajan, and his uncle Kulwant Singh, both residents of Sheikhupura mohalla. Similarly, two more persons were shot dead in Jandiala Guru in the period of last around three months. Sources said the arrested accused were wanted in all these murder cases.

