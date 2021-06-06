2 women ‘honey-trap’ Ludhiana shop owner, booked

Two women, along with their accomplices, honey-trapped the owner of a meat shop at Ghumar Mandi and robbed him of his car and jewellery in Dugri Phase 3, police said on Saturday.

The accused had been demanding ₹5 lakh from the victim and even threatened to circulate his objectionable videos on social networking sites, the police added.

The victim lodged a complaint with the Dugri police, following which the cops laid a trap and arrested one of the accused on Saturday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Maninder Sharma, 26.

The police have also recovered the Toyota Innova in which he came to Flower Chowk to take money from the complainant, a resident of Daler Nagar.

The remaining accused, who have yet to be arrested, are Khushi and Ritu of Dugri Phase 3, Avtar Singh and Sukhi.

In his complaint, the victim stated that he had befriended Khushi, who then borrowed some money from him citing financial problems.

He said on June 1, Khushi had asked him to come to Phullanwal Chowk for a meeting. “She then took me to a flat belonging to her friend Ritu. Khushi later left the room on the pretext of attending an important phone call. Meanwhile, Maninder, Avtar and Sukhi turned up there and started making their videos. The accused made me and Ritu strip and recorded our videos,” he told the police.

“The accused robbed me of a gold ring, chain and Volkswagen polo car. They also demanded ₹5 lakh from me and threatened that they would circulate the videos,” he added.

Dugri station house officer (SHO) inspector Surinder Chopra said the accused had called the victim to Flower Chowk to collect the money from him.

“We laid a trap and arrested the accused, Maninder Sharma. Others are still absconding,” he added.

The accused have been booked under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 379-B (snatching using force), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The SHO added that it was suspected that the accused may have honey-trapped and robbed others too.