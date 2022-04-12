Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 years after Ludhiana businessman’s murder, arms supplier held
chandigarh news

2 years after Ludhiana businessman’s murder, arms supplier held

The accused arms supplier, Rajiv Kumar of Subhash Nagar, had fled Ludhiana soon after the murder, and had been changing his location to avoid detection
Police arrested the arms dealer who had procured weapons for the murder of a Ludhiana-based shop owner. (HT File)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 12:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two years after a mobile shop owner was shot dead in Janta Colony on Rahon Road, the man who had procured weapons for the murderers was arrested on Monday.

The victim, Girish Manocha, 29, had been shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men on May 13, 2020, while his father Joginderpal Manocha, 60, was critically injured in the firing.

The accused arms supplier, Rajiv Kumar of Subhash Nagar, had fled the city soon after the murder, and had been changing his location to avoid detection. He had returned to Ludhiana a few days ago.

Inspector Beant Juneja, special branch in-charge, said, “Rajiv Kumar was arrested on the basis of a tip off.He had resumed criminal activities after returning to the city.”

The accused has confessed to procuring murder weapons for the murder,and handing them over to the contract killers hired to kill the businessman. He is already wanted in a case of assault and house trespassing.

RELATED STORIES

The victim’s uncle Rajinder Manocha, and three others have been arrested for the murder, while one of the accused, Rajiv Kumar, is absconding and has been declared a proclaimed offender.

A police official said that the businessman was killed over a monetary dispute within the family. “The victim’s father had given a house and car to his brother against the disputed 36 lakh. However, the accused hired contract killers to eliminate the victim.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP