Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 20 more found infected with Covid in Chandigarh tricity area
chandigarh news

20 more found infected with Covid in Chandigarh tricity area

Tricity logged 20 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, a day after it reported 32 cases
The latest Covid case count comprises nine cases from Chandigarh, eight from Mohali and three from Panchkula. (HT File/Representational image)
Updated on Apr 28, 2022 02:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Tuesday’s case tally was the highest since March 4, when 36 infections had surfaced. Both Chandigarh and Mohali had last clocked daily cases in double digits only on March 11 and March 5, respectively. Since then, the figure had even dropped to zero multiple times. The latest case count comprises nine cases from Chandigarh, eight from Mohali and three from Panchkula.

People found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 11, 14, 23, 33, 43, 49, 50 and Hallomajra. In Mohali, five cases were reported from Mohali city and four from Dera Bassi.

Tricity’s active cases also rose from 101 on Tuesday to 110 on Wednesday. At 60, most of the positive patients are in Chandigarh, followed by 42 in Mohali and eight in Panchkula.

