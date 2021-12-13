20 more test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area

As many as 20 fresh infections of Covid-19 were reported in the tricity on Sunday. The day before the city had 11 cases.

The maximum, 10, cases came from Chandigarh, followed by seven from Panchkula and three from Mohali. No deaths were reported from any of the three jurisdictions.

With cases being reported in double digits daily, the tricity’s active cases tally is also increasing. The tally reached 166 on Sunday, with 72 patients still being infected in Mohali, 61 in Chandigarh, and 33 in Panchkula.