200 measurement books missing from Ludhiana MC records since 2013

With the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) conducting an inquiry into missing measurement books, it has come to the fore that around 200 of them have been misplaced from the civic body’s record since 2013.

Now, show-cause notices have been issued to 48 junior engineers (JEs) and subdivisional officer-level officials to whom the books were issued initially.

MC officials have to mention the measurements of construction projects taken up by the contractors in these books and payment to the contractor is made on the basis of the same.

The issue of the missing books is raised after every audit, but no concrete action was taken by the civic body in the past. Complaints have also been submitted with the local bodies department regarding the missing books by RTI activists.

Senior officials involved in the inquiry suspect large-scale embezzlement as payments are made to the contractors on the basis of the details mentioned in these books. Development projects worth crores have been taken up by MC since 2013.

One of the civic body officials, requesting anonymity, said in many cases, the measurement books are handed over to the contractors by MC staffers and politicians have been patronising the officials in the past.

MC additional commissioner Rishipal Singh said, “An inquiry has been initiated and show-cause notices issued to 48 officials to whom the books were issued initially. We are investigating the matter and further action will be taken as per the directions received from the higher authorities.”

3 JEs accuse SDO of fraudulently transferring 77 books in their names

Accusing a subdivisional officer (SDO) of forcibly trying to hand over 77 already filled measurement books, three JEs deputed in Zone-C office of the MC have submitted a complaint with the additional commissioner’s office.

The JE alleged that the SDO, who was in possession of the books for the last seven to eight years, has fraudulently transferred them in their (JEs) names after an inquiry into the missing books was initiated by the higher authorities.

Over a week has elapsed after the books have been transferred to us in the official records, but the same have still not been handed over to us, alleged the JEs.