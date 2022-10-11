2000 Crore food grain transportation scam: Cash, gold seized from deputy director Rakesh Singla’s house

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 11, 2022 12:45 AM IST

The vigilance bureau has also initiated proceedings to declare Rakesh Kumar Singla, dismissed deputy director of the food and supplies department who fled the country, proclaimed offender in the case

Representational image. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent

The vigilance bureau raided the residence of Rakesh Kumar Singla, dismissed deputy director of the food and supplies department, in Rajguru Nagar of Ludhiana on Monday. The vigilance sleuths recovered cash, gold and foreign currency from his house. Singla is one of the main accused in the 2,000 crore food grain transportation scam.

The vigilance bureau has also initiated proceedings to declare him proclaimed offender in the case.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP, Vigilance Bureau) Ravinder Pal Singh said that the vigilance bureau recovered 1.5 lakh in cash, 32 US dollars, 10 UK pounds, 65 South American dollars, 240 gm of gold, 2.650 kg silver – including 24 coins, 20 pieces of glass, bowls and ornaments, Aadhar cards, PAN card and cheque books, besides three mobile phones from the house.

Singla had already fled abroad to avoid the vigilance bureau. A technical team from Chandigarh also accompanied the vigilance team to evaluate Singla’s property.

The vigilance team got a search warrant from the court before conducting a search. The team reached his residence in the afternoon and investigated till evening.

The SSP added that a hunt is on for the arrest of Meenu Pankaj Malhotra and Inderjit Singh Indi, Personal Assistant to former congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, but they are still at large. The Vigilance bureau has initiated proceedings to declare them proclaimed offenders in the case.

The vigilance had already arrested Ashu, contractor Telu Ram and Mullanpur Dakha-based Arhtiya Krishan Kumar Dhoti Wala in the case.

