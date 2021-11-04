2000 Jassi killing: Cross-examination of victim’s husband Mithu concludes in Sangrur court

The cross-examination of Sukhwinder Singh, alias Mithu, the husband of Canadian citizen Jaswinder Kaur aka Jassi, who was murdered in June 2000 in an alleged incident of honour killing, was concluded in a Sangrur court on Wednesday.

Jassi had married Mithu against the wishes of her parents in 1999.

The court has convicted seven of the 12 persons booked by the police in the case.

Jassi’s mother Malkiat Kaur Sidhu and uncle Surjit Singh Badesha, who were declared proclaimed offenders (POs) in 2003, were extradited from Canada in 2019. Malkiat Kaur’s counsel Simrandeep Sandhu said that Mithu’s cross-examination was completed in the court of additional district and sessions judge Smriti Dhir.

“We argued that the incident did not happen in the way the prosecution was claiming it to be. We also tried to debunk the conspiracy theory,” said Sandhu.

Mithu’s counsel Raj Kumar Goyal said the defense had nothing concrete to argue in the court. “The next hearing has been fixed on November 22 when other witnesses will appear in the court,” said Goyal.

