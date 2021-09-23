Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2015 Bank of Baroda loan fraud case: ED files charge sheet against 14 people
chandigarh news

2015 Bank of Baroda loan fraud case: ED files charge sheet against 14 people

The ED charge sheet of 2015 Bank of Baroda loan fraud case says the accused invested the loan amount to purchase new properties and repay their previous loans
By Gagandeep Jassowal, Jalandhar
UPDATED ON SEP 23, 2021 09:51 PM IST
The enforcement directorate (ED) has named prime accused Vikram Seth and seven members of his family in the charge sheet related to 2015 Bank of Baroda loan fraud case. (HT FIle)

The enforcement directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against 14 people, including prime accused Vikram Seth and seven members of his family, in the 24-crore Bank of Baroda loan fraud case registered in 2015 in Chandigarh, at a special PMLA court, Mohali. The next date of hearing has been fixed for October 14.

The ED has charged the accused for money laundering. The charge sheet says the accused invested the loan amount to purchase new properties and repay their previous loans. A top ED official said the agency was still probing the role of more private people as the proceeds of the crime are increasing.

In July 26, 2021, the ED had arrested Vikram Seth from Phagwara and he is currently in judicial custody. The ED had taken over the probe after the CBI registered an FIR against Vikram Seth and his family members under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at its zonal office in Jalandhar.

The ED said the CBI investigations revealed that Seth, in connivance with other accused and officials of Bank of Baroda, fraudulently got sanctioned 19 loans totalling 24 crore and the money was routed through various accounts of associated firms. In May 2020, the ED had attached 42 immovable and seven movable properties worth 18.5 crore belonging to the Seth family in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

RELATED STORIES

The attached assets consisted of 20 residential plots, six industrial plots, one house, three tracts of agricultural land, two brick kilns and 10 commercial plots located in Phagwara and Banga of Punjab, and Una district of Himachal Pradesh. The seven movable assets attached included three luxury vehicles worth 33 lakh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SAD protest march from Mohali to CM residence on September 29 against ‘meagre’ land compensation

If Navjot Sidhu is anti-national, he should be behind bars: Wife

Covid humour: Unmasking our inappropriate behaviour

Pakistan-backed terror module busted in Punjab, 3 held
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi US visit Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
International Day of Sign Languages
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP