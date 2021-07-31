Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2015 Bargari sacrilege: Arrest warrants against 3 dera men extended after SIT fails to nab them
chandigarh news

2015 Bargari sacrilege: Arrest warrants against 3 dera men extended after SIT fails to nab them

On July 23, the court of Faridkot judicial magistrate issued arrest warrants against three Haryana residents -- Sandeep Bareta, Pardeep Kler and Harsh Dhuri
By Parteek Singh Mahal
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 12:50 AM IST
2015 Bargari sacrilege: Arrest warrants against 3 dera men extended after SIT fails to nab them

A Faridkot court on Friday extended non-bailable arrest warrants against three members of the Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda’s national committee in connection with 2015 Bargari sacrilege till August 9 as the special investigation team (SIT) failed to nab them.

On July 23, the court of Faridkot judicial magistrate issued arrest warrants against three Haryana residents -- Sandeep Bareta, Pardeep Kler and Harsh Dhuri -- returnable by July 30 in two sacrilege cases wherein torn pages of a “bir” (copy of Guru Granth Sahib) were found scattered in Bargari and three derogatory posters pasted near gurdwaras at Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala villages.

The SIT told the court that it needed time to conduct raids at more places to nab the accused. Police teams have already raided various locations in Punjab and Haryana, the court was told.

Naming the three as conspirators in the Bargari sacrilege and derogatory posters cases, the SIT had filed challan in the court earlier this month. The SIT is likely to file a plea to start proceeding to declare them proclaimed offenders (PO) if it fails to nab them.

The three have already been declared POs in three other sacrilege cases as police have failed to nab them since 2018 when they were first named as accused in desecration incidents in Moga and Bathinda districts in 2015.

The SIT said two derogatory posters were pasted near the Bargari gurdwara on the intervening night of September 24 and 25, 2015, by dera followers on their directions. “A bir was also stolen on their directions from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala gurdwara on June 1, 2015, and its pages were scattered at Bargari on October 12, 2015,” the SIT said.

Meanwhile, the hearing on the bail applications of two dera followers --- Nishan Singh and Pardeep Kumar --- in the Bargari sacrilege case was adjourned to August 4.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Cat tests Husky’s patience in hilarious video. Doggo’s reaction is too adorable

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London

Hilarious video shows even Loki, the God of Mischief can’t resist momos. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP