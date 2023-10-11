2015 Behbal Kalan firing: After SIT assurance, victim’s son postpones fast unto death

Faridkot : After the Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing incident assured to file a supplementary chargesheet in the court “within days”, the son of one of the victims, announced postponement of his fast unto death.

Ahead of eighth anniversary of the post-sacrilege police firing incident, Sukhraj Singh, sitting on protest for more than 600 days to seek justice for his father Krishan Bhagwan, who died in the firing incident, had announced to observe fast-unto-death from October 12 till the final chargesheet is not filed in the court by the SIT against the accused.

SIT members senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amritsar rural, Satinder Singh and assistant inspector general of police (AIG-intelligence) Swarandeep Singh along with Faridkot SSP Harjeet Singh and IGP Pardeep Kumar Yadav on Tuesday reached Behbal Kalan in Faridkot district.

Sukhraj said: “SIT members assured me that a supplementary chargesheet against the accused will be filed in the court within days. As the people, who are directly investigating the case have sought some time, so I agreed to postpone my fast unto death.”

