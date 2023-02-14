2015 firing incidents, Mann’s assurance: Don’t trust anyone who claims to deliver justice: Kunwar Vijay

In yet another embarrassment for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, party MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh posted a video clip, part of his last year’s speech, in which he is cautioning the victims of the 2015 Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan firing cases not to “trust anyone who claims that he will deliver justice.”

This comes days after Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday appealed to protesters to lift the blockade at Behbal Kalan on the Amritsar-Bathinda national highway (NH-54), assuring speedy justice.

In a tweet, chief minister Mann said: “The Punjab government is committed to providing justice in the Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan firing cases. I appeal to the protesters to lift the blockade from the highway so that commuters are not inconvenienced. It is the duty and responsibility of the government to ensure quick justice by punishing the accused.”

Kunwar Vijay had resigned as chairman of the committee on government assurances of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha in January this year expressing dissatisfaction with the state government’s handling of the probe into the 2015 sacrilege cases. He claimed he had quit the panel after the home secretary “refused” to give the final report of the special investigation team (SIT) on Bargari sacrilege cases.

Kunwar Vijay, a former inspector general (IG) of Punjab Police who took premature retirement in April 2021 and joined the AAP, had earlier too vented his displeasure over the handling of the 2015 sacrilege cases.

The video clip shared by the former IG on his Twitter handle is part of his last year speech at Behbal Kalan during an event to mark the seventh anniversary of the incident.

In the 30-second clip, Kunwar Vijay said, “Our fight will continue, but you should not trust anyone who claims that he will deliver justice. They are deceiving themselves, misleading you, and cheating with the guru sahib.”

“I have already submitted my appeal in the court of Guru Gobind Singh ji, where daily hearing is going on. Justice will surely be served from there. My April 13, 2021, post is proof of this when I resigned from the IPS service. Further, I told everyone about this on October 14,” Kunwar Vijay tweeted with the video.

On February 5, the protesters had blocked NH-54 to protest against the tardy pace of the investigation and delay in court proceedings. They accused the AAP government of not fulfilling its promise to bring the perpetrators of the police firing to book within the given deadline.

On February 10, after CM’s appeal, the protesters had lifted the blockade partially by opening one side of the NH-54, setting February 28 as a deadline for the government to complete the probe.

