Six months after filling the first chargesheet, the special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 post-sacrilege police firing, filed a second supplementary chargesheet in court on Monday along with supportive documentary evidence against former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal and five accused cops. SIT also submitted an investigation report against the accused in the case.

2015 Kotkapura police firing: SIT files 3rd chargesheet

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The supplementary chargesheet filed by SIT-led by ADGP LK Yadav, includes a 56-page further investigation report of the case and 2,446 pages of supportive documents in 11 volumes.

A 2502-page supplementary chargesheet was filed against Sukhbir, former director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini, suspended inspector general of police (IGP) Paramraj Singh Umranangal, then director general of police (DGP) Amar Singh Chahal, then Faridkot senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sukhmander Singh Mann and former SSP Charanjit Singh Sharma in an FIR registered in 2018 in connection with Kotkapura police firing case. The name of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, who was also named as an accused in the case, has been mentioned in column number two of the chargesheet, since he has died. The FIR was registered on the recommendation of Justice Ranjit Singh (retd) commission report, which probed the Kotkapura firing incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On February 24, the SIT, set up by Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government in May 2021, had filed a 7,000-page chargesheet in a local court in Faridkot. On April 25, a 2,400-page supplementary chargesheet was filed by the SIT along with Punjab home department sanction to prosecute eight accused.

An official privy to the development said the chargesheet is mostly inclusive of supportive documents of pieces of evidence against all the accused.

“SIT has filed these documents to establish the links and strengthen their evidence in the court before the trial begins in this case,” the official added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON