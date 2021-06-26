2015 police firing: Sukhbir Badal to appear before SIT today

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal will appear before the special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 police firing cases on Saturday. The former deputy chief minister will appear for questioning at a Punjab police institute in Sector-32, Chandigarh, it is learnt.

Sukhbir, who was the home minister when the Kotkapura firing took place, has been asked to appear with record, if any, before the SIT.

This is the second time during the Congress regime that Sukhbir will be quizzed in connection with Kotkapura firing incident. Earlier, the SIT led by former IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh had questioned the SAD chief in November 2018.

A chargesheet filed in the court by Kunwar in May 2019 has said that incidents of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib were “a pre-planned handiwork of then deputy CM Sukhbir Badal, then DGP Saini and Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda”. The Kunwar-led SIT had claimed that the post-sacrilege firing incidents at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan were part of a conspiracy and directions came from the top.