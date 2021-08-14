Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2020 hooch deaths: Police challenges bail to Ludhiana bizman
chandigarh news

2020 hooch deaths: Police challenges bail to Ludhiana bizman

As the special investigation team (SIT) could not find any substantial evidence against him in its probe that was completed a few months ago, the court granted him bail. He was arrested for allegedly supplying two drums of methyl alcohol to another accused.
By HT Correspondent, Tarn Taran
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 01:45 AM IST
The district police have filed a review petition in a local court against the bail granted to a Ludhiana-based businessman. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The district police have filed a review petition in a local court against the bail granted to a Ludhiana-based businessman, one of the main accused in Punjab’s worst-ever hooch tragedy that had claimed nearly 140 lives last year.

As the special investigation team (SIT) could not find any substantial evidence against him in its probe that was completed a few months ago, the court granted him bail. “Seeking cancellation of the bail, we have filed a review petition in the court,” a police statement said on Friday.

Rajeev Joshi (51), owner of RC Joshi and Company, Ludhiana, was arrested by the police for allegedly supplying two drums of methyl alcohol to Ravinder Singh, alias Pinka of Moga, also an accused.

The police had said the methyl alcohol was further used for preparing spurious illicit liquor.

Earlier, during the case hearing, Joshi’s counsel argued that his client was falsely implicated in the case. It was Joshi’s second bail application. Earlier, his first bail plea was rejected by court considering “seriousness” of the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

These cats have a tiny ‘nightclub’ of their own. Sweet video wows people

Woman with prosthetic leg creates record for ‘fastest 100 miles on a treadmill'

Dog helps her human with gardening. Watch adorable video

Video showing cat demanding cuddles from human is too sweet to handle
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP