2021 killing of ex-councillor: Wanted gangster brought on production warrant from Tihar jail

The Jalandhar police brought wanted gangster Dalbir Singh, alias Beera, on production warrant from Tihar jail in connection with a case pertaining to murder of Jalandhar rural Congress ex-president and councillor Sukhmeet Singh, alias Deputy.

The police said Beera was handed over to Delhi Police recently by international airport authorities while he was trying to go abroad.

Sukhmeet (44), who was sentenced to life imprisonment in infamous 2008 kidnapping of Gagan Mickey, the son of film distributer and coloniser Subhash Nanda, was shot dead in August 2021, when he was out on bail.

“A look out circular was already issued against him. The airport authorities immediately sounded an alert when the accused checked-in. He was wanted in more than 28 cases, including Sukhmeet’s murder case,” said the police.

Following Sukhmeet’s murder, Davinder Bambiha gang owned the responsibility of the killing. The police booked four gangsters — Armenia-based Gaurav Patial, shooter Vijay Maley, Puneet of Jalandhar and one unidentified person — on the charge of murder and Arms Act.

The police said Dalbir was accused of conducting recce on the directions of Patial and providing weapons and shelter to the other accused.

Dalbir has been taken on police remand for four days and is presently into the custody of the CIA Jalandhar Commissionerate.