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2021 Ludhiana court complex blast: NIA court rejects second bail plea of accused Rajanpreet

Special judge Dinesh Kumar Wadhwa rejected the plea filed under Section 483 of the BNSS, noting that there was no substantial change in circumstance since the earlier rejection of his bail plea

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 06:04 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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An NIA special court in Mohali has dismissed the second bail application of Rajanpreet Singh, 36, an accused in the December 2021 Ludhiana district court bomb blast that killed one person and injured five others.

The blast killed one person and injured five others in December 2021. (HT File)

Special judge Dinesh Kumar Wadhwa rejected the plea filed under Section 483 of the BNSS, noting that there was no substantial change in circumstance since the earlier rejection of his bail plea.

The court observed that the case fell under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act), where bail can be granted only if no prima facie case existed, a condition the court held was not satisfied. The court emphasised that Section 43D (5) of the UAPA created an embargo on granting bail when material indicated involvement in the offence.

The NIA has accused Rajanpreet of being part of a terror network linked to Pakistan-based arms smuggler Zulfikar alias Pehalwan, and of assisting co-accused Surmukh Singh and others in transporting narcotics and an IED.

On April 2, the same court had also rejected the second regular bail application of Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Malaysia, the alleged conspirator of the blast. The NIA says he acted as a key facilitator between Pakistan-based handlers, particularly Zulfikar and Changez Khan, and an Indian module, which included his cousin Surmukh Singh.

 
unlawful activities (prevention) act
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 2021 Ludhiana court complex blast: NIA court rejects second bail plea of accused Rajanpreet
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 2021 Ludhiana court complex blast: NIA court rejects second bail plea of accused Rajanpreet
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