20-yr-old youth killed, three hurt in firing in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

A 20-year-old man was killed while three others received injuries in a firing between two groups over the “election” of a college president at Chohla Sahib in Tarn Taran district on Tuesday.

While Sarwan Singh of Sarhali Kalan village was killed, Sadiq Mohammad of Bhathal Bhaike village was injured, said police, adding that the identity of two more injured persons is yet to be ascertained.

The incident took place outside Sri Guru Arjun Dev Khalsa College, which is under the control of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), around 12.30 pm. The two groups gathered outside the college in cars and some were carrying firearms and some sharp-edged weapons, police said.

Goindwal Sahib, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Preet Inder Singh said: “Our teams are working to identify the members of both the groups. There was no election in college. Those who had created the mess outside the college wanted to establish themselves self-styled presidents. They were outsiders belonging to nearby villages. Investigation revealed that the youths involved in the incident had brought licensed weapons of their parents.”

He said the bullet-ridden body of Sarwan was found at Mohanpur village, 4km from the collage.

“Sarwan was taken in a car by his aides after he was injured in the firing. They later threw his body along the road, said an official. According to villagers, nearly 20 rounds were fired by both the groups creating panic in the area.

The groups had reportedly warned each other of dire consequences on Monday. However, the police remained fail to avert the incident, it was alleged.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act has been registered against unidentified persons at the Chohla Sahib police station.