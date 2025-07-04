Search
Friday, Jul 04, 2025
21 Punjab cadets make it to NDA and other defence academies

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 04, 2025 09:08 AM IST

The Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (MRSAFPI), SAS Nagar (Mohali), has sent 21 cadets to the National Defence Academy (NDA) and other premier defence training institutions within just three weeks. This achievement adds to the institute’s illustrious legacy, with a total of 276 cadets inducted into various defence academies since its inception.

The National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla near Pune. (HT File)
Sharing the development, MRSAFPI director Major General Ajay H Chauhan, VSM (retd), said that 18 cadets have joined the NDA’s 154th course. These include Aryan Sofeth and Ojas Gaint from Patiala; Anhad Singh Khatumria, Armaanvir Singh Adhi, Harkanwal Singh, Prjveer Singh, and Aditya Mishra from Mohali; Bhavik Kansal from Sangrur; Mohanpreet Singh, Balraj Singh Heera, and Ishaan Sharma from Ropar; Ranbir Singh and Ishmeet Singh from Bathinda; Samarvir Singh Heer and Nimit Soni from Jalandhar; Manjot Singh from Gurdaspur, and Udhaybir Singh Nanda and Gurvanshbir Singh from Tarn Taran.

Additionally, Gagandeep Singh from Kapurthala has joined the cadet training wing of the College of Military Engineering, Pune, under the Technical Entry Scheme-53 course.

Arshdeep Singh from Gurdaspur and Karan Kaushish from Mohali have joined the Air Force Academy for the 218th course, he added.

Follow Us On