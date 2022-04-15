21 women booked for drugs, liquor smuggling in Ferozepur in over 3 months

Ferozepur: The Ferozepur police have booked 21 women involved in drug trafficking and illicit liquor trade since January this year. This includes cross-border smuggling of heroin from Pakistan, said police.

On Thursday, a team led by sub-inspector Kulwinder Kaur arrested Raj Kaur, 38, with 5 grams of heroin at Zira, a sub-division of Ferozepur, while Seema Rani was nabbed at Guru Har Sahai, another sub-division of district, with illicit liquor.

“Raj, a mother of four, separated from her husband and indulged in drug trafficking to make ends meet,” said a police spokesperson.

“On April 7, the Border Security Force personnel arrested Parkash Kaur and her daughter Parveen Kaur of the border village Tendiwala with 920 grams of heroin when they were trying to smuggle the contraband,” said an official.

“Parkash’s husband is bedridden and the family’s one-and-half acre land is mortgaged. Left with no option, she took to drugs smuggling to improve the financial condition of her family,” said a police official requesting anonymity.

The rise in number of women indulging in illegal trade is a cause of concern, say locals.