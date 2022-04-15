21 women booked for drugs, liquor smuggling in Ferozepur in over 3 months
Ferozepur: The Ferozepur police have booked 21 women involved in drug trafficking and illicit liquor trade since January this year. This includes cross-border smuggling of heroin from Pakistan, said police.
On Thursday, a team led by sub-inspector Kulwinder Kaur arrested Raj Kaur, 38, with 5 grams of heroin at Zira, a sub-division of Ferozepur, while Seema Rani was nabbed at Guru Har Sahai, another sub-division of district, with illicit liquor.
“Raj, a mother of four, separated from her husband and indulged in drug trafficking to make ends meet,” said a police spokesperson.
“On April 7, the Border Security Force personnel arrested Parkash Kaur and her daughter Parveen Kaur of the border village Tendiwala with 920 grams of heroin when they were trying to smuggle the contraband,” said an official.
“Parkash’s husband is bedridden and the family’s one-and-half acre land is mortgaged. Left with no option, she took to drugs smuggling to improve the financial condition of her family,” said a police official requesting anonymity.
The rise in number of women indulging in illegal trade is a cause of concern, say locals.
Ludhiana | 3 held with illegal weapon, 12 gm heroin in separate cases
Three persons were arrested in two cases after recovery of an illegal weapon and 12gm heroin from their possession. The accused have been identified as Kuldeep Singh alias Manu of Behlolpur village, Sukhwinder Singh alias Nona of Behlolpur and Kamaljeet Singh alias Kamal of Mohanpur village. Khanna senior superintendent of police Ravi Kumar said, police nabbed Kuldeep and Sukhwinder when they were travelling on a motorcycle in Behlolpur village.
Haryana to distribute 2.5 lakh tablets among Class 10-12 students of govt schools next month
Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal on Thursday said about 2.5 lakh tablets will be distributed among Class 10-12 students of government schools in May. On decisions taken in a high-powered purchase committee meeting that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar chaired here, the education minister said the panel approved over ₹100 crore purchase of goods and items to be procured by different departments.
Ludhiana | Fire at a plywood unit in Sham Nagar, no casualty
Fire broke out at a plywood unit in Sham Nagar in the wee hours of Thursday. No casualty was reported as the unit was closed at the time. Some neighbours had spotted smoke billowing out of the unit and sounded the alarm. The unit's employees said that goods and machinery worth lakhs were destroyed in the mishap. Fire officials said the unit did not have fire-safety arrangements.
Karnal boy’s murder: Family protests seeking CBI probe
A high drama was witnessed at Karnal's Sector 12 on Thursday as hundreds of people demanding CBI probe into the murder of a five-year-old boy, threatened to block NH-44. In a statement issued by the office of Karnal SP, police have denied reports of lathi-charge on the protesters. A 10-member delegation of the victim's relatives met SP Ganga Ram Punia and ended the protest following an assurance of fair probe.
Govt should make law to guarantee MSP in interest of farmers: Hooda
Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday paid tributes to Bhimrao Ambedkar on Ambedkar's birth anniversary. “I have great pride that my father Chaudhary Ranbir Singh Hooda was also a member of the constituent assembly with Ambedkar,” he added. Hooda reached the Parliament House and paid homage to Ambedkar.
