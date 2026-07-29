21-year-old gangraped in Baramulla, two arrested

Two men have been arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said on Tuesday.

The arrested men, Shakir Ahmad Lone, 22 and Mohammad Ashraf Dar, 27, both residents of Jalshree Baramulla are drivers by profession. (File)

Baramulla senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurinderpal Singh, in a press conference, said that arrests were made following a compliant by 21-year-old woman on July 25.

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The arrested men, Shakir Ahmad Lone, 22 and Mohammad Ashraf Dar, 27, both residents of Jalshree Baramulla are drivers by profession.

Singh said the woman had gone on an outing with a male friend on July 3 to Jalshree Drangbal when the incident happened. The two accused stalked them, assaulted and chased away the male friend and sexually assaulted the woman.

“On July 25, a 21-year-old woman approached Baramulla police saying that she had gone for an outing with a friend on July 3 when two unknown persons approached them, harassed them and started taking videos.”

He said that then the two men physically assaulted the couple and forced the woman’s friend to run away. “They then restrained the girl, raped her and also recorded video of the assault,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The complainant did not know the men and was only able to recall that the two were calling each other as Shakir and Ashraf. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complainant did not know the men and was only able to recall that the two were calling each other as Shakir and Ashraf. {{/usCountry}}

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After receiving the complaint, an FIR under sections 70 (1) (gang rape), 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, was registered in Baramulla police station and investigation was handed over to PSI Meenakshi.

Deputy superintendent of police headquarters, Shah Jahan, said technical and human intelligence was used to identify the accused. “It was a challenge to find out their identities. We used technical and human intelligence and started asking around the area. During investigation we also found some people who accepted that the accused had shown them the video of the assault and we identified and arrested the two,” he said.

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Police said both Shakir and Ashraf were residents of Jalshree and were school dropouts. Ashraf is married and has kids.

Police said both the accused have been taken into police custody. During sustained interrogation, both disclosed their involvement in the commission of the offence. The mobile phone allegedly used to record the crime has also been recovered from their possession, said police.