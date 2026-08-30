21-year-old Nihang shot dead at Rakhar Punia fair in Baba Bakala

A 21-year-old Nihang Sikh was shot dead late Friday night during the annual Rakhar Punia fair in Baba Bakala, a village in Amritsar district.

The victim has been identified as Raja Singh of Miglani village. (HT)

The victim has been identified as Raja Singh of Miglani village. His body was later recovered from behind the Baba Bakala Civil Hospital near a newly constructed parking lot.

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Singh, who was associated with Nihang organisation ‘Dal Panth Baba Bidhi Chand Sursingh’, had arrived at the religious gathering dressed in traditional Nihang attire.

Preliminary medical and police assessments indicate that he suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and hand, suggesting that unidentified assailants fired at him from close range before fleeing the scene. The incident caused panic in the area, which was packed with thousands of devotees attending the fair and political rallies.

Family members expressed shock over the incident, stating that he had no known personal rivalries or ongoing disputes. As the sole breadwinner for his family, which includes three sisters and an ailing brother, his death has left his family devastated.

Beas police officials along with Police Chowki in-charge assistant sub-inspector Victor Singh, said the victim’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. A murder case has been registered against unidentified suspects.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators are currently reviewing CCTV footage from surrounding roads, scrutinising recent phone records, and exploring all possible motives, including personal enmity or a sudden altercation during the fair. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators are currently reviewing CCTV footage from surrounding roads, scrutinising recent phone records, and exploring all possible motives, including personal enmity or a sudden altercation during the fair. {{/usCountry}}

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