22 lakh stolen from Sewa Kendra in Punjab’s Bathinda

Unidentified persons broke into the Sewa Kendra situated in the district administrative complex (DAC) in Bathinda and escaped with a cash locker containing ₹22 lakh on Saturday, police officials said.

The police are also questioning the rationale behind keeping such a big amount at the Sewa Kendra.

The robbers also took the digital video recorder (DVR) of the closed circuit television (CCTV) installed inside the premises. The accused are yet to be identified, police added. As per sources, cops are suspecting it to be an insider’s job.

The robbery, which comes close to the heels of ₹8.49 crore heist in Ludhiana, has put the security arrangements at DAC in focus. The Sewa Kendra is just opposite the offices of the additional director general of police (ADGP) and senior superintendent of police (SSP) in the same complex.

Bathinda SSP Gulneet Khurrana confirmed that the robbers took ₹22 lakh from the Sewa Kendra. “Police have started the investigation, and forensic teams are examining the crime scene to find clues. The thieves entered the premises by breaking the front door and fled with the cash locker. We are trying to identify the accused,” he added.

Gursewak Singh, assistant district manager (ADM), Sewa Kendra, said that the security guard reported the theft in the morning at around 9 am when he opened the premises.

“We informed the police about the theft, and now they are investigating. Robbers fled with the locker in which cash was kept for safety. They also took the DVR of the CCTV cameras. The money was collected from issuing e-stamps and other services. The cash was not deposited due to some technical issue at the bank,” he said.

The police are also questioning the rationale behind keeping such a big amount at the Sewa Kendra. An officer, on the condition of anonymity, said the amount collected by the Sewa Kendra is usually deposited in the bank every day in the evening. “It is very suspicious that the bank refused to keep the cash, following which it was left at the Sewa Kendra locker behind a glass door. It is very early, but there is a strong possibility that it could be an insider’s job as no one outside could have known that cash was kept in the premises for a day,” the officer added.

A case has been registered under Sections 457 (trespass) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bathinda city police station.

