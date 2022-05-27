2,200 get offer letter at mega job fair in Ludhiana

District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE), in collaboration with Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking (CICU), organised a mega job fair on Friday.

Over 100 companies interviewed candidates for over 3,000 positions such as welder, helper, fitter, turner, machinist, computer numerical control /vertical machining center operator, electrician, computer operator, documentation assistant, assistant accountant, admin executive, digital marketing executive, HR manager/assistant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The requisite qualifications included diploma in engineering, bachelor of arts, bachelor of commerce, higher secondary.

Around 4,000 candidates participated, whereas, around 2,200 candidates were selected by the companies.

DPS Kharbanda, director, department of technical education and industrial training, Punjab; Surabhi Malik, deputy commissioner, Ludhiana; Amit Kumar Panchal, assistant deputy commissioner (rural development)-cum-CEO (DBEE, Ludhiana); Rajesh Tripathi, additional mission director, Punjab Skill Development Mission, attended the fair.

CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja, and general secretary Pankaj Sharma welcomed all the companies and encouraged them to fulfil their demands of manpower through this Mega Job Fair.

The fair aimed to provide job opportunities and avenues available with the industrial sector in Punjab to the unemployed youth.