2,266 international passengers arrived in Himachal since November 20: Union government
2,266 international passengers arrived in Himachal since November 20: Union government

A total of 2,266 international passengers have arrived in Himachal Pradesh since November 20, 2021, to date as per the list information shared by the Union government
A Himachal government spokesperson said of 2,266 international passengers that arrived in the state, only 1,911 were eligible for RT-PCR testing. The information was given to the state by the Union government. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 02:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

He said only 1,911 international passengers were eligible for RT-PCR testing. The remaining 355 International passengers were not eligible for testing as some of them were untraceable, while others had completed 14 days of home isolation, returned back or were staying out of the state.

“Out of the 1,911 eligible travellers, RT-PCR test of 1,078 passengers have been done. Testing is done on the 8th day after arrival or at the onset of Covid symptoms.

A total of 10 samples were found positive and these were sent for whole genome sequencing (WGS) to the NCDC, Delhi, for the final confirmation of virus out of which one sample was found positive for the Omicron variant on December 6 and two samples for the Delta variant as on Wednesday, said the spokesperson.

He said the positive case of Omicron was a 45-year-old woman from Mandi with a travel history from Canada, who had received both doses of the Covid vaccine. The two positive cases of Delta variant are a 32-year-old woman from Mandi and a 26-year-old man from Hamirpur, respectively.

They have a travel history from Estonia and Russia and both are asymptomatic. The women patients have got both the vaccine jabs while the male patient remains unvaccinated, he said.

The spokesperson appealed to the public not to panic but follow Covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing masks, maintaining social distance, frequently washing hands or using sanitisers and getting vaccinated with both doses of Covid vaccine.

