₹22-cr projects inaugurated in UT: Make efforts to bag top cleanliness spot, says Kataria

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, who inaugurated eight projects and laid the foundation stones for two works worth approximately ₹22 crore in Sectors 15 and 24 on Friday, exhorted the authorities and the residents to work together to achieve the first position in Swachh Survekshan next year. He also stressed the need for timely completion, quality construction and regular maintenance of public projects. (HT File)

The two projects for which the stones were laid included a ₹9.39-crore “Street for People” initiative in Sector 15 and a ₹9.61-crore modern community centre in Sector 24. The eight inaugurated projects included the renovation of the underpass connecting Sectors 11 and 15, renovation of the Sector 15 community centre, reconstruction of public toilets in Sector 24-C, development of a zero-waste modern food street behind Patel Market in Sector 15 and improvement of four parks in Sectors 15-A, 15-C and 15-D.

Addressing the gathering, Kataria congratulated the municipal corporation (MC), sanitation workers and the city residents as Chandigarh secured the second position nationally for the second consecutive time in Swachh Survekshan 2025-26. He urged everyone to work together to achieve the top spot next year through greater public participation in cleanliness initiatives.

He also stressed the need for timely completion, quality construction and regular maintenance of public projects.

Highlighting the anti-drug campaign initiated by the administration, police and the MC on September 11, he said a door-to-door drive had also been started with the civic body’s support and partner organisations to identify people affected by addiction and help them get the necessary support.

He also highlighted Chandigarh’s achievements in education, healthcare, sports and expansion of green cover, along with the recognition of Sukhna Wetland as a Ramsar Site.

Earlier, mayor Saurabh Joshi welcomed the administrator and briefed him on the development projects. He said the ‘Street for People’ project in Sector 15 would improve pedestrian pathways and cycle tracks, beautify market spaces and provide better lighting, seating and rainwater harvesting facilities. He added that the modern community centre in Sector 24, spread over approximately 1.28 acres, would have a multipurpose hall, Sampark Centre, indoor sports facilities, gymnasium, library and a dedicated room for senior citizens.