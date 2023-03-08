22-year-old arrested for raping teen girl in Zirakpur

The Zirakpur police on Tuesday arrested a 22-year-old man for raping a 15-year-old girl.The accused was identified as Riaz Khan, a native of Uttar Pradesh (UP) and currently residing in Yamuna Enclave, Zirakpur.

The girl’s mother informed the police that Khan had been sexually harassing her daughter. Recently, while she and her husband were out for work and their daughter was home alone, when Khan entered their house and raped her.

Acting on her complaint, police arrested the accused, who they say is married and arrived in Zirakpur from UP a month ago. He works at a local private school.

The accused has been booked under Section 376 (rape) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the Zirakpur police station.