22-year-old woman from Jalandhar found dead at Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake

A 22-year-old woman from Nakodar in Jalandhar was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the wild growth behind Garden of Silence at Sukhna Lake on Friday afternoon.

The body of the woman, who worked as a beautician in Nakodar, bore strangulation marks and a dupatta was wrapped around her neck, said police who are probing both suicide and murder angles, as there were blood stains on her face and clothes as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But in the absence of CCTV cameras in the area where the body was found, police have no lead on the suspects or how the crime unfolded.

Police received information about the body at 1.47 pm. On responding to the scene, they found the body lying on the ground near a tree behind Garden of Silence. But though there were strangulation marks and blood stains on the body, there was no other injury or sign of struggle.

To determine the exact cause of death, the body was sent to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, for post-mortem examination.

“There are strangulation marks on the neck, but only the autopsy will ascertain whether these were self-inflicted (suicide) or caused by someone else and if the blood from the stains belongs to the deceased,” said a senior police official, privy to the investigation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On registration of a police case, deputy superintendent (DSP, East) Palak Goel said, “We are waiting for the post-mortem report to initiate further legal proceedings.”

Mobile number in notebook helped identify woman

Police found a notebook as well as a pair of a slippers near the body. The notebook contained a mobile number that led the police to the woman’s family, following which she was identified.

According to the initial statements by the family, the woman had left home on Thursday afternoon after informing them that she was headed to a church in Jalandhar. But she left her mobile phone behind.

Police sources said no suicide note was recovered from the scene, but according to her family, she was disturbed for the past few days. Further details about her and her family will be established after their statements are recorded.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police are now looking into how and when the woman reached Chandigarh, where she spent the night and whether she was accompanied by someone.