23,000 challans issued in Mohali in a month

A surge in traffic violations in Mohali has led to the Mohali traffic police issuing a total of 23,048 challans from December 15 to January 19, impounding 205 vehicles. Speaking on the report, Mohali SSP Deepak Pareek said, “Our teams are working round the clock to streamline the traffic in Mohali. Regular challaning is being done pertaining to the traffic violations. However, our aim is not to impose fines but to make commuters follow the traffic rules for their own safety.” (HT Photo)

As per the data released by Mohali police on Monday, as many as 9,571 traffic challans were issued in the last 16 days of December and 74 vehicles were impounded.

While the maximum 747 challans were issued on December 26, police challaned 700 violators on the last day of 2024, while also impounding 29 vehicles. In the first 19 days of this year, a total of 13,477 challans were issued and 131 vehicles were impounded.

The significant spike in challans was observed on January 9, when 1,622 challans were issued and 12 vehicles were impounded.

Speaking on the report, Mohali SSP Deepak Pareek said, “Our teams are working round the clock to streamline the traffic in Mohali. Regular challaning is being done pertaining to the traffic violations. However, our aim is not to impose fines but to make commuters follow the traffic rules for their own safety.”

The report reflected the growing concerns of traffic violations in the city.