Chandigarh: 231 MBBS graduates awarded degrees at GMCH-32

As many as 231 graduates of 2009 to 2016 batches were awarded MBBS degrees at the eighth convocation of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, at the college auditorium (Sarai Building) on Thursday.

Students in jubilant mood after the convocation ceremony at Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh, on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit, who was the chief guest, presented awards to 51 meritorious students of the institute and congratulated all the young doctors.

The Dr JS Chopra Gold Medal for Best Graduate was awarded to Shagun Singh (2009), Harpreet Kaur (2010), Harsimran Bhatia (2011), Dinesh Walia (2012), Pavneet Kaur (2013), Gursimran Singh Anand (2014), Sonali Thakur (2015) and Parth Lal (2016). All these students were also felicitated with medals for academic excellence.

Dr Jasbinder Kaur, director-principal, GMCH, welcomed the chief guest and highlighted various achievements of the institute.

In his convocation address, delivered in the presence of UT adviser Dharam Pal and UT health secretary Yashpal Garg, Purohit wished that the young doctors may find fulfilment and boundless opportunities to make a positive change in the world.

Talking about GMCH, the administrator said, “The UT administration has already given approval for establishing an Advanced Centre for Infectious Diseases at GMCH, which will be a significant resource for people of the region and will guarantee preparedness in case of any future pandemics.”

