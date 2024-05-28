 23-year-old shopkeeper killed as car rams into tractor-trolley in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

23-year-old shopkeeper killed as car rams into tractor-trolley in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 28, 2024 10:02 PM IST

After the mishap in Ludhiana, the tractor-trailer driver escaped from the spot, leaving the vehicle behind

A 23-year-old shopkeeper was killed and his friend suffered severe injuries after their car rammed into a tractor-trailer near Pawat Canal Bridge near Machhiwara on Monday night. The duo were on their way to Ludhiana to buy material for their garment shop.

Nikhil Sharma, the deceased (HT File)
Nikhil Sharma, the deceased (HT File)

After the mishap, the tractor-trailer driver escaped from the spot, leaving the vehicle behind. The Machhiwara police lodged an FIR against the unidentified driver.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The deceased has been identified as Nikhil Sharma of Nurpur Bedi and doctors referred his friend Akashdeep to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, where his condition is stated as serious.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Tara Ram said that when the duo reached Pawat Canal bridge, the driver of the tractor-trailer plying ahead of them applied sudden brakes. Nikhil failed to control the car and crashed into the trolley. There was no reflector installed on the trolley, which caused the mishap, he said.

The passersby pulled the victims out of the vehicle and rushed them to Samrala civil hospital. The doctors declared Nikhil dead on arrival.

The ASI added that a hunt is on for the arrest of the tractor-trailer driver.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 23-year-old shopkeeper killed as car rams into tractor-trolley in Ludhiana
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On