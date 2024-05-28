23-year-old shopkeeper killed as car rams into tractor-trolley in Ludhiana

A 23-year-old shopkeeper was killed and his friend suffered severe injuries after their car rammed into a tractor-trailer near Pawat Canal Bridge near Machhiwara on Monday night. The duo were on their way to Ludhiana to buy material for their garment shop. Nikhil Sharma, the deceased (HT File)

After the mishap, the tractor-trailer driver escaped from the spot, leaving the vehicle behind. The Machhiwara police lodged an FIR against the unidentified driver.

The deceased has been identified as Nikhil Sharma of Nurpur Bedi and doctors referred his friend Akashdeep to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, where his condition is stated as serious.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Tara Ram said that when the duo reached Pawat Canal bridge, the driver of the tractor-trailer plying ahead of them applied sudden brakes. Nikhil failed to control the car and crashed into the trolley. There was no reflector installed on the trolley, which caused the mishap, he said.

The passersby pulled the victims out of the vehicle and rushed them to Samrala civil hospital. The doctors declared Nikhil dead on arrival.

The ASI added that a hunt is on for the arrest of the tractor-trailer driver.