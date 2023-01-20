23-year-old youth out for shopping stabbed to death in Chandigarh

A 23-year-old youth was stabbed to death by a group of unidentified men near a temple in Sector 38 on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Sahil, 23, a resident of Sector 38.

According his aunt Binny, he had been living with her family after the demise of his parents.

On Wednesday night, Sahil left home to make some purchases at a market, but did not return at the anticipated time.

Later at night, someone visited her house and informed her that Sahil had been stabbed near a temple in their area. His uncle rushed him to PGIMER, where he was declared dead due to multiple stab injuries to the stomach.

Was searching for job

Police said Sahil was earlier working for a private company but had lost his job a few days back and had been searching for work.

His body was handed over to his family after post-mortem examination at PGIMER on Thursday. Though the reason behind the murderous attack is still not clear, police have rounded up some people for questioning.

After scanning CCTV cameras in the area, investigators said they had narrowed down the assailants, who are residents of Mauli Jagran, and raids were being conducted to arrest them.

Meanwhile, a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified assailants at the Sector 39 police station.