24 lakh families to get free health check-up under Nirogi Haryana scheme

Published on Dec 01, 2022 01:18 AM IST

Health minister Anil Vij said that in the first phase, six categories have been identified as per age group and Comprehensive health check-up and other tests will be performed as per the categories to rule out or screen communicable and non-communicable diseases

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said that about 98.13 lakh members of 24.75 lakh Antyodaya families would be given free intensive health check-up in the first phase of Nirogi Haryana scheme.

The scheme was launched by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday.

Vij said that in the first phase, six categories have been identified as per age group. Comprehensive health check-up and other tests will be performed as per the categories to rule out or screen communicable and non-communicable diseases.

Each beneficiary will be assessed on more than 25 parameters as per different age groups. If any disease is detected/diagnosed, further investigations and treatment will be provided free of cost, he said.

The health minister said that departments of medical education and research, Ayush, women and child development, education, panchayat and urban local bodies have joined hands to successfully implement the scheme. The programme is being rolled out at 32 sites across all districts, he said.

