24 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area

Published on May 19, 2022 02:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

Tricity’s Covid-19 cases continued to rise on Wednesday, as 24 people tested positive after 20 the day before.

With 16 cases, Chandigarh recorded a major spike from eight cases on Tuesday.

On the other hand, in Mohali, the cases dipped from seven to four and in Panchkula from five to four in the same period.

Those found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 5, 11, 14, 15, 19, 22, 25, 33, 34 and 35, Dhanas, Manimajra and PGIMER campus.

Meanwhile, with more recoveries, tricity’s active cases dipped from 156 to 145 in the past 24 hours. At 69, Chandigarh has most infected patients, followed by Mohali with 55 and Panchkula with 21.

