2,418 pilgrims leave for Nankana Sahib to celebrate Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary

A jatha of 2,418 Sikh pilgrims on Sunday left for Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border to celebrate Parkash Gurpurab (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak at his birthplace at Nankana Sahib.

The pilgrims departed from the Golden Temple. In this jatha, 1,496 pilgrims were sent by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Jatha leader and SGPC member Preet Singh said it is his good luck that he got the opportunity to lead the jatha to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, SGPC secretary Partap Singh said the jatha will also visit other historical Sikh shrines in Pakistan. He said on November 7, the jatha will pay obeisance at Gurdwara Sacha Sauda, Mandi Chuharkhana (Sheikhupura) from Gurdwara Nankana Sahib. He said on November 8, the jatha will participate in the Parkash Gurpurab celebrations at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib.

On November 9, the pilgrims will depart for Gurdwara Panja Sahib at Hasan Abdal and after staying here on November 10, they will reach Gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Lahore, on November 11. On November 13, the jatha will visit Gurdwara Sri Rorhi Sahib, Eminabad, and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib, and will return to Dehra Sahib, Lahore, in the evening. On November 14, the jatha will stay at Gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Lahore, from where it will return to India on November 15.

Partap Singh said for the convenience of the pilgrims, the SGPC provided the facility to fill entry forms, etc. at the Attari border and five buses were arranged for the transportation of the pilgrims from the immigration centre to the border.