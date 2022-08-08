246 new Covid cases detected in Chandigarh tricity area
As many as 246 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the tricity on Sunday, a slight dip from 289 cases the day before.
The cases continued to remain over 100 in Chandigarh where 126 people were found infected. Panchkula reported 73 fresh infections while Mohali had 47. There was no Covid-related death in the tricity for the fourth consecutive day. So far this month, four people, including two each in Chandigarh and Mohali, have succumbed to the virus.
The tricity’s active caseload dipped from 1,887 on Saturday to 1,794 on Sunday.
Among the people still infected with the virus, 769 are in Chandigarh, 646 in Mohali and 379 in Panchkula.
Since the pandemic broke out in March 2020, Chandigarh has recorded 97,370 Covid infections. Of the total patients, 95,430 have recovered and 1,171 have died.
In Mohali, the case count till date is 99,602, including 97,795 recoveries and 1,161 deaths.
Of the total 47,344 patients found infected in Panchkula so far, 46,547 have been cured and 418 have died.
Chandigarh | Procedural lapse leads to release of man apprehended with opium
The Chandigarh police's drive against drugs has come under scanner after a “procedure lapse” on part of its operations cell team led to the release of a Sector-18 resident hours after he was apprehended for “possession of drugs”. The incident took place on July 21 when the team apprehended a 30-year-old man on charges of carrying “opium”.
Mohali | Land acquisition complete for Airport Road-Kharar linkway
Moving ahead with the plan to construct a 6km long, 200-ft wide link road between Airport Road and Kharar-Landran road, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has completed the land acquisition process for the project. The road construction is expected to begin in October this year. The highest compensation of Rs 4.23 crore per acre is being paid to landowners in Baliali village, which is the nearest to the Airport Road.
Now, sanitary waste generated in Chandigarh to be scientifically incinerated
Sanitary waste generated in the city will be scientifically disposed of as the Chandigarh municipal corporation has entered into an agreement with a firm for the same. Chandigarh MC chief Anindita Mitra said that the city generates approximately 500kg sanitary bio-medical waste every day. Mitra said strict action will be taken against those not segregating waste. The civic body had issued over 400 challans in the past week for non-segregation of garbage at source.
Agnipath protest at Ludhiana railway station:Two accused of violence secured over 70% in Class 12
Two of the total six youths who were arrested by Government Railway Police for allegedly rioting and damaging public property at the railway station on June 18 during the protests over the Agnipath Scheme, secured over 70% marks in their Class 12 Punjab School Education Board examination as per a recent report of Government Railway Police. Both the accused at present are out on bail.
Ludhiana woman gangraped in moving car twice in two years, case registered
Four car-borne persons kidnapped and gangraped a 32-year-old woman in the moving car before dropping the victim off near Kharar. The victim, a resident of Balloke village, said the same accused had gangraped her in 2020 as well. The accused, Barjinder Singh, Gurpreet Gopi, Sukhdev Singh Happy and Paramjeet Singh Pamma of Gudaspur, have been booked. The woman alleged that the accused had gangraped her on July 12. She then filed a complaint on Saturday.
