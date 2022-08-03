24x7 water supply project:139 overhead service reservoirs to come up in Ludhiana

The municipal corporation (MC) is all set to establish 139 overhead service reservoirs (OHSRs) at different locations in the city under the 24x7 canal-based surface drinking water supply project funded by the World Bank.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a communique issued this evening, the MC has asked residents to submit objections within a month. It stated that the list of sites where the overhead reservoirs will be constructed were available with the superintending engineer of operations and maintenance cell of the MC at Zone-D office in Sarabha Nagar.

The objective of ₹3,394.45-crore project— going on at snail pace— is to shift from groundwater to surface water to meet the water requirements for Ludhiana residents on a 24x7 basis.

The first phase

In the first phase, a 580 million litre per day (MLD) water treatment plant will be set up in Bilga village to treat surface water and a 165-km water supply line will be laid along the canal for supplying water from the treatment plant to the overhead service water reservoirs. As per the officials, it would take around three years to complete the first phase of the project .

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The second phase

In the second phase, a distribution line will be laid across the city with a distribution system and house service connection along with metering to ensure 24x7 canal-based water supply.

As per officials, it might take seven to eight years to complete the project, but surface water supply might start in some parts of the city after completion of the first phase.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEF

DMCH saves lives of over 50 people under STEMI project

Ludhiana After its inception in July 2021 last year, the ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) project at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) has succeeded in saving the lives of over 50 people. The hub-and-spoke project, initiated and funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), focuses on the timely intervention in cases of heart attack in Ludhiana with DMCH as the hub centre and 12 other government and private health care facilities as the spoke centres. To celebrate the achievement, a meeting was conducted at DMCH. During the meeting, various protocols related to implementation, challenges and experiences were discussed by the medical officers for the further implementation and completion of the project. “In 33% of cases, a person who suffers a heart attack confuses sudden deterioration of health with acidity and gastric issues,” senior cardiologist Dr Bishav Mohan said, adding that 95% of lives could be saved if a patient receives treatment within three hours and 80% of lives could be protected if the drug is administered within six hours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vardhman Special Steels comes forward to run 2 skill devp centres

Ludhiana The management of Vardhman Special Steels announced to support the district administration in running two skill development centres under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) campaign. Additional deputy commissioner (development) Amit Kumar Panchal said Vardhman Special Steels Limited announced to contribute ₹7.2 lakh for stitching and sewing centres in Ludhiana. He said women from underprivileged and poor sections of the society learn stitching and sewing at these centres and become economically independent. A cheque of ₹3.6 lakh as the first instalment was handed over to Panchal by Manuj Mehta and Amit Dhawan from Vardhman Special Steels Ltd.