24-year-old Ludhiana woman ends life: Husband booked for dowry death

Police search is on for a man and his mother after his 24-year-old wife hanged herself to death on April 27, purportedly after being harassed for bearing a girl child.

The matter came to fore on the complaint of the deceased’s mother, police said.

The woman told the police that her daughter got married on November 23, 2019. On February 20 this year, she gave birth to a girl. Thereon, her husband and mother-in-law, who were expecting a boy, started harassing her for bearing a girl child and also to bring dowry.

When her daughter narrated this to her, she brought her to Delhi on April 13.

On April 27, the mother-son duo took her back to Ludhiana after promising to mend their ways. But, their ill-behaviour resumed on reaching Ludhiana. Succumbing to the harassment, her daughter hanged herself the same day.

Assistant sub-inspector Sukhdev Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 304-B (dowry death) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the accused at the Tibba police station. The accused were on the run since the woman’s death, but they will be arrested soon, he added.

