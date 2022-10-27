Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
24-year-old woman ends life in Mohali

Published on Oct 27, 2022 02:11 AM IST

Depressed over the death of her parents, a 24-year-old woman ended her life at her rented accommodation in Phase 4, Mohali, on Wednesday. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Depressed over the death of her parents, a 24-year-old woman died by suicide at her rented accommodation in Phase 4, Mohali, on Wednesday.

The deceased, a native of West Bengal, was staying here with her elder sister and working at a private company.

Her sister told the police that their father had expired a few years ago while their mother had passed away recently.

The victim had been struggling to cope with the loss of her mother and often spoke about ending her life. The victim’s sister said that she used to motivate her sister to stay strong but she took the extreme step when the former was at work. The victim used to work from home.

The incident came to the fore on Wednesday afternoon when the victim’s sister had sent someone home to handover something to her. The man found her hanging in the room, following which he raised the alarm and informed the police.

Police said the body has been kept at the mortuary of the civil hospital and inquest proceedings initiated at Phase-1 police station.

