Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 25 people rounded up for drinking in open, 11 vehicles seized in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

25 people rounded up for drinking in open, 11 vehicles seized in Ludhiana

Additional deputy commissioner of police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said the police had received several complaints regarding people consuming alcohol outside eateries, following which the cops carried out the drive
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 01:39 AM IST
Ludhiana police teams turned up outside eateries and started rounding up those drinking inside their cars. (HT Photo)

After late night mock drills, police surprised motorists by carrying out a drive against drunken drivers and those consuming alcohol in the open or in their cars.

Police rounded up 25 violators, seized 11 vehicles and issued four challans for drunken driving. A drive was carried at Sarabha Nagar, Sidhwan Canal Road, South City, Sarabha Nagar Puli (Hero Bakery Chowk) and Ferozepur Road.

Police teams turned up outside eateries and started rounding up those drinking inside their cars. The police recovered liquor bottles, beer bottles, disposal glasses and eatables from the cars. Many violators tried to influence police officials using the names of senior officials and political leaders, but to no avail.

“Many violators said they had just started drinking, some said they were drinking in the open for the first time and they would not repeat it in future,” an officer said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, investigation) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said the police had received several complaints regarding people consuming alcohol outside eateries, following which the cops carried out the drive.

The ADCP added the commissioner of police had already banned drinking in the open, as it leads to scuffles and causes mishaps. The ADCP said the eatery owners had also been asked to not serve eatables in cars. Officials say more drives will be carried out on other parts of the city as well.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

THE World Rankings 2022: Panjab University 7th among Indian institutes

HT interview: Mistrust between Capt, Sidhu must end soon, says Punjab Cong affairs in-charge Harish Rawat

50 people booked for blocking Sukhbir Badal’s cavalcade in Mattewara

Nephew held for hacking 70-year-old man to death in Ludhiana
TRENDING TOPICS
Sidharth Shukla
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Taliban
India's Covid Cases
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP