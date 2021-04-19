Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 25 students test positive at Central University of Punjab in Bathinda
chandigarh news

25 students test positive at Central University of Punjab in Bathinda

Condition of all students, who are hostellers, is stable, campus sealed after being declared a micro-containment zone
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 12:28 PM IST
A health worker collecting samples for the Covid-19 test. (HT file photo)

Central University of Punjab (CUP) in Bathinda was declared a micro-containment zone by the district administration on Monday after 25 students tested positive for Covid-19.

University sources said all students are stable.

Civil surgeon TS Dhillon said the infected students are hostellers and belong to different states.

He said details of each patient are being compiled for contact tracing and further treatment.

Registrar Dr KPS Mundra said the campus has been sealed. “The medical protocol is being followed and students are being taken care of. Testing and tracing will be undertaken by the health authorities,” he said.

Mansa DC tests positive, in home quarantine

Meanwhile, Mansa deputy commissioner Mohinder Pal tested positive on Sunday.

Mansa civil surgeon Sukhwinder Singh said the DC is asymptomatic and in home quarantine.

On Sunday, the DC had visited two public events where residents were administered Covid vaccines.

“Participants at both camps were alerted on Sunday night and they have been asked to stay indoors. Samples of attendees will be taken,” the CMO said.

