255 cases disposed off during e- lok adalat at Punjab and Haryana HC

As many as 255 cases were disposed of during the e-national lok adalat held at Punjab and Haryana high court on Saturday.

A spokesman said that 10 benches of the court had been constituted and dealt with 665 cases, out of which 255 were disposed off. The spokesman added that e-lok adalats may even continue in the post-pandemic period, such as the upcoming bi-monthly lok adalat, that may preferably be organised through the virtual mode if physical hearing is not possible.

At the new district courts complex in Sector 43, 15 benches headed by serving judicial officers were constituted and 7,515 cases were disposed off.

This include 21 criminal compoundable cases, involving an amount of ₹29,020, 770; cases under Section 138 of NI Act, involving an amount of Rs.8,20,80,467; five cases of bank recovery, involving amount of Rs.16,94,490, and 32 motor accident claim cases, involving an amount of Rs.2,90,55,500.

In Mohali, the lok adalat was held in physical and virtual modes, and 86,204 cases were taken up before 378 benches. People were also told about the toll free number 1968 for any kind of legal assistance available to all those who require it.