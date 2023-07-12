A 25-year-old kanwariya was killed and eight others were injured after the pick-up vehicle they were traveling in was allegedly hit by a speeding truck on National Highway 152D near Rahra village in Karnal district, police said on Tuesday.

Kanwariya killed, eight injured in Karnal accident (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased has been identified as Monu of Balambha village in Maham of Rohtak district. The police said that the injured, identified as Sachin, Sahil, Sandeep, Krishan, Munish and Deepak- all from Balambha village have been referred to PGIMS Rohtak due to their critical situation. Two other injured have not been identified yet.

The accident took place late on Monday night when a group of kanwariyas were going to Haridwar and a truck hit their vehicle.

Baljeet Singh, incharge of Assandh police station, said that the truck has been impounded and a case has been registered against the truck driver under section 279, 304A, 337 of the Indian Penal Code. He said that the body has been handed over to family members after the post mortem examination and investigation is on.

