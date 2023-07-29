Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
25-year-old man killed in Mohali hit-and-run, friend injured

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jul 29, 2023 03:45 AM IST

The deceased was identified as Simran Singh, 25, a resident of Manuali village, Mohali, and the injured as Harpreet Singh, 30

A 25-year-old man was killed and his friend was injured after a speeding motorcycle hit them in Sector 82 on Friday morning.

Simran suffered serious head injury in the mishap. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, where he died during treatment. Meanwhile, the accused motorcyclist fled the spot.

The deceased was identified as Simran Singh, 25, a resident of Manuali village, Mohali, and the injured as Harpreet Singh, 30.

In his statement to police, Harpreet said he and Simran were on their way on a motorcycle around 9.45 am. As they reached near Sector 82, a speeding motorcycle hit their two-wheeler, causing them to fall on the road.

Simran suffered serious head injury in the mishap. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, where he died during treatment. Meanwhile, the accused motorcyclist fled the spot.

A case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of 50) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified accused at the Sohana police station.

